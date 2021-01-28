KITCHENER -- The skating rinks at Victoria Park in Kitchener are now open, with some extra protocols in place due to the pandemic.

City officials said the opening was delayed due to warmer weather.

Skaters are asked to stay two metres apart. Only 10 people are allowed on the ice at a time.

The city is also asking people to keep their visits short and avoid busy times.

Masks are also recommended.

Groups can be no larger than five people, according to the city.

Hockey games and scrimmages aren't allowed under provincial regulations.

City officials said they increased the number of rinks from two to four to allow for more space for physical distancing.

Staff will be "proactively monitoring" rinks to make sure people are following the rules.

Anyone who sees groups larger than five people or groups not maintaining physical distancing should contact 519-741-2345.