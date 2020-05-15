KITCHENER -- Following periods of rain on Friday, the sky cleared in the evening, making way for some sunshine and mild temperatures to kick off the Victoria Day long weekend.

Fog patches are possible overnight into Saturday and a bit of cloud will linger early in the morning.

They'll clear quickly and a mix of sun and clouds, if not mainly sunny skies, can be expected in Southern Ontario. Temperatures will also be near-seasonal, creating a beautiful start to the weekend.

Sunday begins dry with cloudy periods, before the next area of low pressure moves in.

Increasing clouds and the chance of showers arrive west-to-east through the afternoon.

Areas toward Windsor can expect periods of rain mid-morning. while the current timing for Kitchener-Waterloo brings showers during the afternoon hours.

Periods of moderate rainfall can be expected with a brisk east wind.

Temperatures drop back below our seasonal daytime high of about 19 degrees Celsius.

Lingering showers will continue on Victoria Day with mainly cloudy conditions, although it is not expected to be a washout.

Temperatures stay near seasonal next week, climbing into the mid-20s by the end of the week. You can see all that and more on our long-range forecast.