The man accused of killing two people inside a home in rural Huron County made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Kevin Carter, 56, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Doug and Marian Fischer.

The Fischers were found dead March 29 inside their home on C Line Road near the community of Bluevale, east of Wingham. Their cause of death has not been made public.

Carter was arrested at the scene. A woman also found inside the home was taken to hospital and later released.

Neighbours describe Doug and Marian Fischer as valued members of the community who had lived at the property on C Line Road for several years. They had five children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Carter’s court appearance was brief and conducted via a video link. He was expected to appear again later in the day.

