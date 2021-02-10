KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a vehicle theft that they say involved the victims chasing the suspects in another vehicle.

Officers first received reports of a disturbance Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on Reistview Street in Kitchener.

The victims reportedly caught up to the suspects in their chase at Donnewerth Drive before a physical confrontation that involved a suspect allegedly pulling out a handgun.

One of the suspects fled on foot while the other was last seendriving the stolen Chevrolet Cruze towards Highway 401, according to officials.

Police add that the vehicle was stolen from a residence on Donnenwerth Drive earlier.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his late teens to early 20s with black curly hair.

The second is described as a South Asian man in his early 20s.

Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking anyone with dashcam video from the area to contact them.