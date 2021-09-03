Victim suffers serious injuries in Waterloo stabbing: WRPS
Regional police say a person was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Waterloo on Friday morning.
Police tweeted about the incident they say happened in the area of Erb Street West and Culpepper Drive around 8:20 a.m.
Shortly after 9 a.m., officials said they had taken someone into custody in relation to the incident.
Officials said there will be an increased police presence in the area while they investigate, but there is no further concerns for public safety.
People are asked to avoid the area.
Doctors frustrated with 'selfishness' of unvaccinated people, protesters
Some doctors and nurses are frustrated with large groups of anti-vaccination protesters outside hospitals in cities across the country and say limited health-care resources are being used to save the lives of those who decided not to protect themselves against COVID-19.
