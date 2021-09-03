Victim suffers serious injuries in Waterloo stabbing: WRPS

KITCHENER -

Regional police say a person was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Waterloo on Friday morning.

Police tweeted about the incident they say happened in the area of Erb Street West and Culpepper Drive around 8:20 a.m.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officials said they had taken someone into custody in relation to the incident.

Officials said there will be an increased police presence in the area while they investigate, but there is no further concerns for public safety.

People are asked to avoid the area.