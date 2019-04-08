

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for two suspects after a home in Kitchener was forcibly entered and its occupant was assaulted.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to Franklin Street North. Witnesses had reported hearing a man yelling for help.

Police determined that two suspects had forcibly entered into an apartment and assaulted the resident there. They say a noxious substance was sprayed as well, but what kind of substance was not made clear.

Both suspects fled before police arrived. No description was provided.

The occupants of the apartment were treated by paramedics, and the Kitchener Fire Department ventilated several other units.

Police believe this incident was targeted and say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.