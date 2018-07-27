Featured
Victim sexually assaulted while waiting for bus: police
A sexual assault allegedly took place at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 8:56AM EDT
Regional police received a report of a sexual assault on July 10.
It’s alleged that a male sexually assaulted someone outside Conestoga Mall while they were waiting for the bus.
The male was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark shorts, dark shoes and a baseball hat.
He’s described as approximately five feet 10 inches.
Police are looking to speak with the man in the attached photos in connection with the incident.