

CTV Kitchener





Regional police received a report of a sexual assault on July 10.

It’s alleged that a male sexually assaulted someone outside Conestoga Mall while they were waiting for the bus.

The male was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark shorts, dark shoes and a baseball hat.

He’s described as approximately five feet 10 inches.

Police are looking to speak with the man in the attached photos in connection with the incident.