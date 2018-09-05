

CTV Kitchener





Two male suspects robbed someone of cash after setting up a Kijiji transaction.

It happened on Sept. 4 around 10:00 p.m. at a business on Doon Village Road in Kitchener.

The incident occurred after arranging a transaction to purchase a cellphone online.

Police attended, but the suspects fled before they arrived.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

One suspect was described as male, 17 or 18 years old, with dark skin, a medium build and of average height.

He was allegedly wearing a green jacket, track pants, sandals and a hood worn up.

The second suspect is described as male, 17 or 18 with dark skin, of average height and with a slim build.

He was described as wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and sandals.

Earlier that evening, another person was assaulted by two males matching these descriptions.

That victim had been attending an address on Pioneer Drive to purchase a cellphone also advertised on Kijiji.

No money was obtained and no injuries occurred in that incident.

Police are urging the public to use caution when setting up online purchase agreements.