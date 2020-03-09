KITCHENER -- Police say a Brantford man was one of the victims of Sunday’s fatal shooting at a Hamilton club.

He’s been identified as 39-year-old Jahmal Thomas.

Officers received reports of gunfire at the Urban Lounge, located behind Sam’s Tavern on Barton Street East, around 5 a.m.

They say a man entered the basement venue and fired multiple shots, hitting three men and one woman, before he running away from the scene.

Thomas and 25-year-old Rhonda Homsombath of Hamilton died from their injuries.

The other two victims, a 38-year-old man and 29-year-old man, remain in hospital.

Police say the shooter is described as a black man, approximately 5’10, and possibly in his early-30s, with a thin build and short braids. He was wearing dark pants with a tracksuit-style zip-up jacket.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

However police say that earlier in the evening all four had attended a memorial service at the Zen Lounge for Carel Douse who was murdered back on May 18, 2019. The 33-year-old was fatally stabbed at a home on East Avenue North. All three suspects in that case were later arrested by police.

The families of Thomas and Homsombath have both asked for privacy at this time.