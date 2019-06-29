

CTV Kitchener





A 55-year-old man from Moorefield was transported to a local hospital after being involved in a single vehicle motorcycle crash. He has been pronounced dead.

Wellington County OPP along with Guelph Wellington paramedic services and Mapleton fire and rescue all responded to the crash on the 12th line south of Wellington Road around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle was northbound on the line, went off the road, hit the gravel shoulder, and rolled in the ditch.

The 12th line between Side Road 16 and Wellington Road 11 was closed for a period of time for the investigation.

Around the same time, another motocyclist had to be airlifted from a crash on Hwy. 10 south of Markdale.

"People always get into the battle of if it's the car's fault or the motorcycle's fault," said Const. Mike Gatto of Guelph Police. "It's a two way street. Take the extra look. Slow down. Don't drive too fast. Don't weave through traffic."

Police say that with the nice weather, there will be more people on the roads in different vehicles, and drivers have to be aware of their surroundings.