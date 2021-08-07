Advertisement
Victim of fatal Puslinch crash victim identified
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 3:42PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 8, 2021 12:35PM EDT
A two-vehicle crash in Puslinch has left one person dead. (Source: OPP) (Aug. 6, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police have identified a driver who died following a crash in Puslinch Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Watson and Maltby Roads around 4:15 p.m.
Police say one vehicle heading southbound and another heading eastbound collided.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Saturday, police identified the deceased as 95-year-old Guelph resident Will Irving.
The other driver was taken to hospital, but is expected to recover.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact OPP.