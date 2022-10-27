Victim of fatal Paris, Ont. crash identified

The 62-year-old man pronounced dead after a collision in Paris, Ont. has been identified.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded around 6 p.m. to a collision on Green Lane Road involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist Thursday evening.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis said one person was transported to hospital where they later died.

On Friday, the victim was identified as Thomas Keen of Brant County.

Green Lane Road was closed for approximately six hours from Dundas Street to East River Road. The road reopened Friday morning once the investigation was completed.

It was determined that a passenger vehicle struck the cyclist.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.