The man who was killed in a crash on Highway 6 just south of Arthur has been identified.

Robert William Crosby, 66, of Dundalk was prounced dead on the scene after OPP responded to the serious multi-vehicle collision around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

Four others were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash northwest of Guelph is still ongoing for OPP.

In a press release, the police said they are looking to speak to the driver of a white van pictured to the left who they suspect was travelling through the area at the time.

OPP are asking anyone who recognizes the van or has information regarding the incident to contact them.

In an earlier press release, police said road and weather conditions were extremely poor and advised people to avoid unnecessary travel.