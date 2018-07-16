

Ontario Provincial Police have named the victim in a fatal collision involving a bus and a vehicle on Friday in Norfolk County.

Police say 81-year-old Hugh Elliott was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided with a bus in Simcoe.

It happened at the intersection of Windham Road 12 and Nixon Road.

Police say both vehicles caught fire and an off-duty officer pulled Elliott from his vehicle where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the bus and about 28 passengers were able to escape through an emergency exit and were not hurt.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.