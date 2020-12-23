KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a victim was robbed in Elmira on Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Twitter account, it happened in the area of Memorial Avenue and Mill Street.

A male victim had been walking in the area when he was approached from behind by three other males and knocked to the ground.

The suspects, who were wearing masks, then took his personal property.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.