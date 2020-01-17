KITCHENER -- A man injured in a shooting Thursday night in Waterloo’s Vista Hills neighborhood remains in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Waterloo Regional Police says they were called to a reported break and enter on Beechdrops Drive, near Cinnamon Fern Street, at around 10:15 p.m.

That's where they found a 43-year-old man with critical injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital where doctors performed emergency surgery.

He has not yet been named.

Police believe the man was shot as a result of an altercation inside the home.

They are still searching for the shooter and have not released a description.

There will be an increased police presence outside the two-storey home throughout the day Friday.

Officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood and looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.