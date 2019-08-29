It was an emotional day at Kitchener court at the sentencing hearing for Glenn Bauman.

He's convicted of killing his common-law wife, Linda Daniel, and her teenage daughter, Cheyenne.

Bauman faces life in prison, but first, the victim's family members were able to face him and express their grief.

Cheyenne's father, Anthony Pope, chose to have his victim impact statement read by the Crown. In it, he describes how his life came into focus when his daughter was born, only to have it destroyed 13 years later when she disappeared.

He describes her as the most perfect thing in his life, how she was smart in school, bright and tough.

She would have been 21 this year, but the only way he can see Cheyenne is in his dreams.

A jury found Bauman guilty of two counts of first-degree murder last month, for killing Linda and Cheyenne Daniel in 2011.

He burned their remains in barrels on the property they lived at in Wellesley Township.

Linda Daniel's brother also provided an impact statement, saying how nobody deserves to die the way his sister and niece were killed.

He said he is devastated that the family will never know the woman that Cheyenne would have become.

Because Bauman was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, he gets an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

That means he's ineligible for parole until 2044.

He was asked if he wanted to say anything before he was taken away. He stood up and said, "No sir."