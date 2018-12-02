

CTV Kitchener





A crash east of Centralia has left a 26-year-old male dead.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, Huron County OPP and emergency services were dispatched to a crash on Whalen Line, east of Highway 4.

Police said a passerby had discovered a vehicle that was "completely destroyed" in a farmer's field.

Through investigation, police determined that the driver was travelling west at high speed when the vehicle left the roadway.

According to police, the vehicle collided with two trees and rolled multiple times.

Zachary Smith, 26 of St. Paul's, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem was scheduled for Sunday.

Whalen Line was closed while police investigated the crash, but re-opened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.