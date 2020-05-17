WATERLOO -- A single-vehicle collision near Listowel has resulted in one fatality.

First responders were called to the scene on Line 87 just east of Road 176 around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of a motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Jordan Sinclair Hill, 21, of North Perth.

Line 87 was closed between Road 175 and 176 for collision investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Perth County OPP.