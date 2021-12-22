Victim identified in fatal Meaford residential fire

Provincial police have identified the victim of a fatal residential fire in Meaford in November.

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on 10th Concession around 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 27. A person was removed from the home and pronounced dead at the scene. They've been identified as 81-year-old Eldon Lynk by the OPP.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Chief Coroner of Ontario.