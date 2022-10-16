Victim identified in fatal crash near Guelph, four others injured

OPP have identified a Cambridge resident as the victim of a fatal crash, southwest of Guelph, that left four others injured.

Around 6:30 p.m., a sedan was travelling westbound on Fife Road when it was struck by a pickup truck heading southbound on Wellington Road 32.

One of the passengers in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 38-year-old Cambridge resident Hema Priya Loganathan.

Three others who were inside the vehicle were also taken to a trauma centre for medical treatment. Two are said to have serious injuries while the third, identified by police as the driver, has minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck also had minor injuries.

"We do want to extend our sympathy to those affected by tonight's collision and to all the first responders and all those who have attended, thank them for their work," said Cst. Jacob Unger, with the Wellington County OPP.

OPP said fatal collisions take a heavy toll on all those responding to the scene.

"Every first responder is affected differently," said Cst. Unger. "At the end of the day, we can't deny that it takes a toll. For both the public, who are impacted by an event like this, whether they are a witness or somehow involved, and for first responders, we always have a lot of resources available and we encourage people to reach out if they do need to talk to someone because we've seen a very high number of fatal collisions this year."

Wellington Road 32 was shut down between Wellington Road 124 and Paisley Road, and Fife Road was closed from Whitelaw Road to Township Road 1 for the remainder of the night.