KITCHENER -- Two men have been charged after a victim in Guelph was allegedly confined, assaulted and extorted.

Police say that on Sunday afternoon, two men and a woman went to a home in south Guelph.

Once there, they were able to convince the victim to get into their car. Police allege that they demanded money and threatened him with violence.

They then drove to an address on Willow Road. That's when the suspects allegedly slapped and threatened the victim with a wrench.

The victim was then brought to a nearby park. While he was sitting in the vehicle, police say he was slapped and kneed in the head.

According to a news release, the perpetrators brought the victim back to the home on Willow Road where he was briefly held in a bedroom.

Police say the victim was able to convince them to release him and take him home. When he returned, he called the police.

Sincethen, two men, ages 21 and 23, have been charged with extortion, forcible confinement and utter threats. The 23-year-old suspect is also facing an assault charge.

Both were held for a bail hearing. The charges against them haven't been proven in court.

Police say they haven't identified the female who was involved.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-TIPS.