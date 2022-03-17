Victim dies in Waterloo stabbing; police investigating as homicide

Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.

They're now investigating the stabbing as a homicide.

Police tweeted about the incident in the area of Chelford Crescent around 10:20 a.m., asking residents to avoid the area.

Earlier Thursday, police said a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a man was arrested.

Officials said the pair was known to each other and there’s no risk to public safety.

More details will be released as they become available.