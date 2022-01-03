Victim assaulted and robbed during private sale in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a person was assaulted and robbed during a private sale of an item that was posted online.

Police said they responded to the area of Lorraine Avenue and Heritage Drive in Kitchener around 8:45 p.m. on January 1.

The victim met with the suspect after posting an item for sale on a buy and sell website. The suspect assaulted the victim and stole the item.

No physical injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.