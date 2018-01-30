Featured
Vic Fedeli not running for permanent PC leadership
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 11:53AM EST
The newly appointed interim leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives says he won't make a bid for permanent leadership of the party.
Vic Fedeli says he is focusing on dealing with infighting and fixing issues within the party ahead of the upcoming provincial election.
The party has been in turmoil since last week when its leader Patrick Brown resigned in the face of sexual misconduct allegations, which he vehemently denies.
