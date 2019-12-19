Residents living near Wiarton may have thought they felt an earthquake last Friday, but according to officials with Natural Resources Canada, it was something completely different.

Seismographs recorded vibrations that measured the same as a 2.1 magnitude earthquake. It has since been downgraded to a magnitude of 1.9.

But, they say, it was likely from a quarry blast.

Stephen Crane, a research scientist with the agency, says they made the determination due to the time of day and location of the rumblings.

“The difference between the blast and an earthquake is a blast doesn’t last as long,” he says. “It will usually have a very strong start and fade very quickly. An earthquake will have a slow start and stronger shaking after, which lasts a little longer.”

Crane also says the seismograph and other equipment have previously picked up quarry blasts and mining activities in the area.

Six or seven reports were filed from people who initially felt the vibrations.

They were felt as far away as Lion’s Head.