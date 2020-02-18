Via Rail to resume routes in Southwestern Ontario
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:06PM EST
KITCHENER -- Via Rail trains will start running again in Southwestern Ontario staring Thursday.
They say full service will resume on the following routes: Toronto-London-Windsor, Toronto-Sarnia and Toronto-Niagara.
However they’re warning passengers that there may still be delays.
The Quebec City-Montreal-Ottawa line will have partial service during the weekdays and return to full service over the weekend.
Via Rail says the anti-pipeline protests have resulted in the cancellation of 532 trains as of February 18.
Those cancellations affected more than 130,000 passengers.