KITCHENER -- Via Rail trains will start running again in Southwestern Ontario staring Thursday.

They say full service will resume on the following routes: Toronto-London-Windsor, Toronto-Sarnia and Toronto-Niagara.

However they’re warning passengers that there may still be delays.

The Quebec City-Montreal-Ottawa line will have partial service during the weekdays and return to full service over the weekend.

Via Rail says the anti-pipeline protests have resulted in the cancellation of 532 trains as of February 18.

Those cancellations affected more than 130,000 passengers.