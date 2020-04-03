KITCHENER -- Veterinary clinics and animal hospitals are on the province's list of essential services.

While many clinics remain open during the pandemic, they're making changes to the way they interact with customers to make sure they're practicing physical distancing.

Chris Mortimer brought his 10-month-old Saint Bernard to the vet, suffering from an upset stomach, but when he arrived, it wasn't business as usual.

"It’s a little bit different but it’s one way of moving through the situation that we’re in," said Mortimer.

The Animal Hospital of Cambridge has put measures in place to practice physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes cancelling some elective procedures and not allowing anyone inside the clinic

"Rather than having them come in to the hospital, they’re asked to deposit their dog or cat into the vestibule so that our staff can come pick them up and have no human contact," said Dr. Kathy Hrinovich, veterinarian at the Animal Hospital of Cambridge.

The new measures are getting positive reaction from customers.

“It’s good to keep people apart. You don’t know who’s infected because they’re not testing everybody, so isolation is good," said Mortimer.

The animal hospital says since the pandemic began they've seen an increase in emergency calls

"Between people being home with their pets and observing them more, dogs fighting, for sure. But then also coverage for other smaller practices for sure," said Hrinovich.

Doctor Kathy Hrinovich says the clinic is under a lot of pressure, with many staff working overtime.

"We’re seeing these emergencies come in, animals in critical shape, so people have to jump on and helping them, putting fluids and getting them into surgery. And it’s really difficult to stay away from your coworkers and maintain safe social distancing in emergency settings," said Hrinovich.

But she says regardless of the added stress, keeping animals healthy is the priority

"These animals are playing such an important role to people in their mental health and in their families' lives," said Hrinovich.