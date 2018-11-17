

A group of Royal Canadian Legion Veteran service officers are reaching out to help former military personnel get assistance that most didn’t know was available.

Their goal can range from getting people off the streets to providing up to $6,000 worth of dental work.

“[we want] to create a process and find veterans in the region that are in need and they are not likely to come to us,” says Bill Ridley a Royal Canadian Legion Veteran service officer.

And his efforts have paid off.

The officers have helped many to fill out basic forms, get out of the cold and into hotel rooms, and also helping some access support for PTSD.

“What we are trying to do is build that link to find these vets in need and their dependents and stream those resources to them” says Ridley.

Their work is considered a tribute to veterans who may have fallen though the cracks.

With reporting from Tyler Calver