

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A group of three friends from Waterloo Region were on a trip to Copenhagen after they had finished university.

As new graduates, they chose a budget airline to get them across the pond.

“Being students and graduating school and also planning to go back to school, we wanted to find something that was more affordable, and so the flight was actually $350 each for us to fly, round trip,” says Erin McBurney.

What they didn’t know is that while they were gone, WOW Air would cease operation, turning their affordable last-hurrah into an expensive mess. After six months trying to coordinate a deal to be purchased, the airline had fallen to its financial troubles.

When they arrived at the airport in Copenhagen to catch their return flight home, they found out their return flight had been cancelled.

“The actual cost of flying an airplane across the north Atlantic, given the configuration, given the seating capacity, just doesn’t make those low-cost carriers viable,” explains John Gradek, the global aviation leadership program coordinator at McGill University.

He says that, due to rising fuel costs and thin margins, it can be difficult for budget airlines to make ends meet. That could be why WOW Air closed while McBurney and her friends were overseas.

“At that point we’re very stressed, you know, it doesn’t seem like there’s anyone that can give us any information about what’s going on,” she explains.

She says that the flight options home were getting very expensive and time consuming, from a three-day trip with layovers to a direct flight that would cost $5,000 each.

In the end, they were able to find a flight through a Polish airline for $1,300 per person. They booked it right away.

“Our entire trip was basically less than that including our accommodations,” she says. “Our original flight, our spending money, and we did a lot, so it’s extremely expensive.”

In the end, McBurney says that, while it wasn’t exactly a pleasant experience, she was grateful to have her friends by her side.

“As stressful as this experience has been, it will definitely be a story that we look back on and laugh about,” she says.

The trio are due back in Toronto aboard their new flight at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

With reporting from Marta Czurylowicz