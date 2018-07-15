

CTV Kitchener





A tearful vigil was held Saturday in the neighbourhood where a Kitchener man was killed this month.

Shawn Yorke was 45 years old when police were called to his home on Elm Ridge Drive.

His death was ruled a homicide, and was determined to be the result of a gunshot.

The vigil took place as the sun set, with family and friends placing candles and flowers on a memorial set up for him.

Stacey Yorke, his niece, spoke tearfully about her uncle, who she said was like a second father to her.

“We haven’t seen each other in a long time, and t’s bringing everyone together, it’s very special,” she said.

Police are still looking for a suspect who was seen in the area at the time of his death.

The 911 call was made from within Yorke’s house, and police are also looking to speak with the person who made the phone call.