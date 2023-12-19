KITCHENER
    • 'Very expensive to build': Info night held for new proposed Brantford venue

    The City of Brantford is looking to build a new home for the OHL's Bulldogs.

    A community engagement session on the future of the proposed Brantford Sports Entertainment Centre was held Monday night.

    "The Bulldogs have ben playing here in Brantford for almost three months," said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis. "We're seeing a real fan support across the city."

    Council had previously directed staff to develop a comprehensive plan for a new facility, with the property beside the Civic Centre Arena on Market Street being recommended as the top location.

    The new facility would meet OHL standards, seat around 5,500 people, and would host events like trade shows.

    "I think the main concern has to do with the cost," said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis. "Can we afford to construct a new sports and entertainment centre? They are very expensive to build, so part of the concern [from the meeting] was that concern about how it would be paid.

    "There was a lot of passion about how a centre like this could transform our city hand have some really major positive impacts for our city, so it was a really well-balanced open house."

    Davis adds that the Bulldogs have also had a positive financial impact on the city.

