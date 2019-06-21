

CTV Kitchener





A judge will deliver a verdict today in the case against Kirsten Bomberry.

The 36-year-old is charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the deaths of three people from Six Nations.

Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson were found dead in stolen pickup truck in November 2018. Miller was also pregnant at the time of her death.

The judge heard that all three were killed in Bomberry’s living room on October 28.

Miller and Porter were stabbed, while Jamieson was shot in the chest.

Their bodies were wrapped in blankets, bound with cord and covered by a tent.

They were then placed in the bed of the pickup truck and left in a field near Oneida Nations of the Thames.

The judge heard that Bomberry cleaned up her home and trailer by ripping up floors and burning furniture.

She hid the knives and a shotgun used in the murders and then later buried them in a Six Nations field.

During closing arguments Bomberry’s lawyer argued that she did it because she was afraid for her life and was in “self-preservation” mode. He also claimed that she intended to bring the weapons to police at a later date.

The judge is expected to deliver a decision by 2:30 p.m.

Bomberry is the first of six people charged in the murder case.

Vernon Shipman and Ronald Sturgeon have also been charged with accessory after the fact.

Nicholas Shipman, Thomas Bomberry and Jamie Beaver are charged with murder.