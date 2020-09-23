KITCHENER -- Kitchener's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site was closed down early on Wednesday morning after staff reportedly faced verbal abuse and threats of violence.

A spokesperson for Grand River Hospital, which runs the site, said that the issue was compounded by traffic issues along the streets around the testing site.

Long wait times and lineups have created tension around COVID-19 testing as more people look to get tested amid fears of a second wave.

Some people arrived at the drive-thru site as early as 2 a.m. in order to secure a place there. Dozens of cars lined up Wednesday morning, and the line's capacity was full by 7 a.m. Staff don't start testing until 15 minutes after then.

By around 8:30 a.m., the site had closed for the day. Waterloo regional police posted about the closure on Twitter, asking for people to be patient and avoid the area.

Thirty minutes later, the hospital tweeted about the closure as well, citing "safety concerns." The hospital hopes to reopen the site on Thursday, but hasn't confirmed whether or not it will do so.

Those who were still in line would still be tested, Grand River Hospital said. By 11 a.m., the site, normally backed up for hours at a time, was completely empty.

The difficulties of getting tested are not unique to Waterloo Region, as thousands of people face the same hurdles daily around Ontario. The calls for more accessible testing has led Premier Doug Ford to partner with pharmacies in order to allow more people to get tested.

On Wednesday, Ford announced that 60 pharmacies would be offering testing soon. None of them are in Waterloo Region.