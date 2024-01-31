Vehicles stolen in Waterloo recovered in GTA, Oakville man charged

Regional police have charged an Oakville man and recovered four vehicles that were stolen from a Waterloo business last year.

Police say several vehicles were stolen from the business in the area of Weber and Columbia streets throughout 2023.

On Nov. 2, a 2023 Dodge Durango was recovered from a shipping container in Georgetown.

On Nov. 16, a 2023 Ford Mustang, a 2021 Jeep Gladiator, and a 2020 Audi RS3 were recovered from containers in Milton and Georgetown.

The vehicles are valued at roughly $250,000.

On Jan. 19, a 20-year-old Oakville man was arrested and charged with three counts of theft of motor vehicle and four counts of possession of stolen property.