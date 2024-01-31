KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Vehicles stolen in Waterloo recovered in GTA, Oakville man charged

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Regional police have charged an Oakville man and recovered four vehicles that were stolen from a Waterloo business last year.

    Police say several vehicles were stolen from the business in the area of Weber and Columbia streets throughout 2023.

    On Nov. 2, a 2023 Dodge Durango was recovered from a shipping container in Georgetown.

    On Nov. 16, a 2023 Ford Mustang, a 2021 Jeep Gladiator, and a 2020 Audi RS3 were recovered from containers in Milton and Georgetown.

    The vehicles are valued at roughly $250,000.

    On Jan. 19, a 20-year-old Oakville man was arrested and charged with three counts of theft of motor vehicle and four counts of possession of stolen property.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's economy sees growth in key industries

    Canada's gross domestic product in manufacturing rose 0.9 per cent in November, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, along with rebounds in wholesale, transportation, oil and gas extraction.

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News