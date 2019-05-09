

CTV Kitchener





The news was met with celebration and skepticism as people prepare to become passengers.

Ion service is set to roll on June 21, with regional officials confident the deadline will be met. Still, they acknowledge there is still a lot of work to do before anyone can climb aboard.

“We’re pretty confident that we’re going to get it going on June 21 in the spring time,” says Regional Coun. Tom Galloway.

That means service begins in 42 days, accompanied by 10 days of free transit to coincide with the launch.

On Thursday, the region’s transportation commissioner was on local radio saying there’s always a possibility something could happen—the celebration will begin when the first train gets going.

While Thomas Schmidt wasn’t available to comment to CTV, the LRT’s senior project engineer confirms there’s still much to be done.

“We’re confident we can start service on June 21,” says Brendon Simon. “There’s a lot of work to do, both with the vehicles and on the system itself.”

So far, three vehicles are 100 per cent finished. A total of 10 are ready for service.

The full fleet, however, will be made up of 14 vehicles—the remaining four vehicles still need software and hardware upgrades from Bombardier.

“It mainly deals with reliability so that the trains can go from end to end without needing to stop or be serviced,” Simon explains.

The region says 12 vehicles are needed to begin service, possibly considering a change in scheduling in order to make the date.

The LRT’s summer schedule is slower than the eight-minute peak service.