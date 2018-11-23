

CTV Kitchener





A truck, a fishing boat and an ATV were seized as a result of an ongoing sexual assault case involving young males.

Members of the Wellington County OPP executed a warrant at an address on Southgate Road 4 in Wellington North.

It is alleged the property was used in the sexual assaults.

Raymond Walter Squires, 55 of Minto Township, was accused in October of committing several assaults over the course of the summer.

Police said in a press release that a property forfeiture request would be based on the results of court proceedings.

The vehicles seized included a 2015 pickup truck, a 16-foot fishing boat and accompanying trailer and a 2018 ATV.

Squires faces four counts each of sexual interference and sexual assault, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, failing to comply with a prohibition order in relation to children, and providing false information under the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

Police did not provide information as to when the court proceedings would continue.