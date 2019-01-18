

Waterloo Regional Police say a vehicle was used to smash through the entrance of a Kitchener business.

According to police the suspects got away with an ATM.

The vehicle caused significant damage to the business.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener.

Earlier this week thieves in Cambridge attempted to take an ATM from a business on Saginaw Parkway.

Police are looking for anyone with information to get in contact.