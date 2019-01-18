Featured
Vehicle used to smash entrance in robbery, second this week
Friday, January 18, 2019
Waterloo Regional Police say a vehicle was used to smash through the entrance of a Kitchener business.
According to police the suspects got away with an ATM.
The vehicle caused significant damage to the business.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener.
Earlier this week thieves in Cambridge attempted to take an ATM from a business on Saginaw Parkway.
Police are looking for anyone with information to get in contact.