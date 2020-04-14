Police have seized a large quantity of what they suspect to be methamphetamine after a weekend traffic stop.

Officers carried out the traffic stop on King Street North in Waterloo on Sunday morning.

A driver, 39, was arrested for driving while under suspension.

While police investigated, they determined the vehicle was unfit for the road. They also seized the meth and an imitation gun.

The driver and a male passenger, 39, were jointly charged for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The passenger was also charged with several weapons-related offenses.

Both were held for a show cause hearing. They were not identified by police.