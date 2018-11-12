

CTV Kitchener





A vehicle left the roadway and ended up on its side after reportedly swerving to miss a deer near Belwood.

It happened on Sixth Line of Centre Wellington, near Wellington Road 19.

A large truck left the roadway and tipped over onto its side.

Police said that the driver reported that they had swerved to avoid a deer.

The public was reminded that deer activity can increase around this time of year.

Deer are among animals that are most active at dawn and dusk, taking advantage of changing light conditions for survival.

Police reminded drivers not to veer for deer, as that can be very dangerous.

According to a police report, animals are one of the top three causes for collisions.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle was not injured, and that charges would not be laid.