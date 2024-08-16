Vehicle strikes hydro pole in Cambridge

KITCHENER
    No one was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole in Cambridge Thursday morning.

    Emergency services were called to the area of Franklin Boulevard near Green Gate Boulevard around 10:40 a.m. for a single motor vehicle collision.

    Police said an Acura went off the road and struck a pole.

    The driver, a 31-year-old man form Cambridge, wasn’t hurt, according to police.

    Franklin Boulevard was closed between Main Street and Dundas Street South for several hours for hydro pole repair, but has since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

