Vehicle stolen from driveway during Cambridge break-in

Waterloo regional police are investigating a break and enter at a home in Cambridge and asking residents in the area to check their home security cameras.

Police say sometime between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a suspect or suspects broke into a home in the area of Dawn Crescent and Poplar Drive.

The homeowner’s vehicle was parked in the driveway and was stolen, police say.

Police are asking residents in the area of Dawn Crescent to check their security camera footage and report any activity between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 to police.