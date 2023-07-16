Vehicle stolen at knife-point in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for two suspects after a man says his vehicle was stolen at knife-point in Kitchener.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, in the area of Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive.

The victim had parked his car at the side of the road when two males approached him as he was getting out of the vehicle.

He told police that one of suspects had a knife and demanded the keys.

The males got into the vehicle and drove off on Mooregate Crescent.

Police said the victim was not hurt.