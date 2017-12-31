

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford restaurant is cleaning up after a vehicle careened through their front window Sunday morning.

Police say the driver was attempting to park outside Kel’s Family Restaurant on Dunsdon Street.

The driver hit another car and accidentally accelerated forward.

The vehicle then jumped the curb, smashed into the side of the building and came to rest part way through the window.

Police say none of the patrons inside the restaurant were injured.