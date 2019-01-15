

CTV Kitchener





An SUV was used to smash into a business in Jarvis during an attempted theft, police say.

OPP are investigating a break in to Jarvis Food Market at 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday, where they determined a white GMC Yukon SUV was reversed into the front of the building multiple times to gain entry.

A second witness reported the SUV fled the area, last seen travelling eastbound on Highway 3.

OPP believe the suspects were trying to take an ATM, but were unsuccessful and instead removed a quantity of liquor before taking off.

Police say the first suspect was wearing a grey hoodie style sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, camouflage pants, and dark coloured boots.

The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a red shirt underneath, green pants and running shoes.

Damage to the business is significant, but no damage estimate was provided.

OPP is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.