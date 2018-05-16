

CTV Kitchener





A male was charged with stunt driving after police say he was going 178 km/h on Highway 8 in Kitchener.

The speed limit on that stretch of the highway is 100 km/h.

The man’s license and vehicle were seized on the spot for one week.

If convicted, he will also face a penalty of up to $10,000 in fines, license suspension up to two years, and up to six months in jail.