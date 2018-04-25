

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a serious collision in North Dumfries on Tuesday evening.

Police say at approximately 5:45 p.m. an SUV lost control after hitting the gravel shoulder on Roseville Road.

They say the vehicle flipped a number of times before coming to rest.

Police say the two occupants, a 24-year-old Cambridge man and a 32-year-old Woodstock woman were both hurt. However the 24-year-old man was seriously hurt.

The road just outside the village of Roseville was closed for several hours during the police investigation.

Police say their investigation is ongoing but they do expect to lay charges.

Police say the SUV is being investigated for other occurrences over the last few days but they have not released any other details at this time.

Anyone who may have seen the white Yukon SUV before the crash is being asked to phone police.