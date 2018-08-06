Featured
Vehicle rolls, ends up in Woolwich ditch: police
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 11:37AM EDT
Regional police are investigating after a car rolled over in Woolwich Township.
The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday between Reid Woods Drive and Line 86.
One man had minor injuries which were treated on scene, and a second man was unhurt.
The car suffered significant damage.
Police reported that a sports utility vehicle rolled over before landing in a ditch.
The crash is still being investigated, and police have not yet announced any charges.