Regional police are investigating after a car rolled over in Woolwich Township.

The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday between Reid Woods Drive and Line 86.

One man had minor injuries which were treated on scene, and a second man was unhurt.

The car suffered significant damage.

Police reported that a sports utility vehicle rolled over before landing in a ditch.

The crash is still being investigated, and police have not yet announced any charges.