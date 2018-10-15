

CTV Kitchener





Emergency services responded to a single vehicle collision near Elora on Monday.

It happened on Wellington Road 21 just before noon.

A vehicle had rolled down a steep embankment and sustained significant damage.

One person within was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Fire services said that they were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

There was no word on what caused the vehicle to leave the road or whether any charges would be laid.