Vehicle rolls down embankment near Elora
A vehicle left the roadway and rolled over down an embankment. (Twitter / @CharlesWCTO)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 3:46PM EDT
Emergency services responded to a single vehicle collision near Elora on Monday.
It happened on Wellington Road 21 just before noon.
A vehicle had rolled down a steep embankment and sustained significant damage.
One person within was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Fire services said that they were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
There was no word on what caused the vehicle to leave the road or whether any charges would be laid.
