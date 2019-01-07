Featured
Vehicle reportedly stolen at gunpoint in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 3:21PM EST
Police are investigating after a vehicle was allegedly stolen at gunpoint.
It happened in the area of Chandler Drive in Kitchener on Jan. 7 at around 8:35 a.m.
Police say that a male victim, 29, reported that his vehicle was stolen.
The suspect allegedly brandished a gun.
The vehicle is described as a beige BMW sedan.
No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact them.